CPD officer shot with paintball gun in Englewood

A Chicago police officer was shot with a paintball gun Thursday in Englewood, sparking a chase that ended in the south suburbs.

The on-duty male officer was standing on the sidewalk, conducting an investigation about 11:25 p.m. in the 5800 block of South Loomis Boulevard, Chicago police said. Someone in a black van fired a paintball gun, striking the officer on the side of his body.

The officer was wearing civilian clothing and wasn’t injured, police said. Authorities pursued the vehicle to the 12800 block of South Vernon Avenue in Calumet City.

One person was taken into custody after three suspects ran from the van, police said. No other injuries were reported.