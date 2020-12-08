CPD officer who died of COVID-19 laid to rest

The Chicago Police Department held an honors funeral Tuesday for Officer Titus Moore, who died of COVID-19.

The special ceremony is given to officers slain in the line of duty. Because of the pandemic, only a limited group could gather at Moore’s funeral.

Moore was a field-training officer on the South Side. He served CPD for 14 years, getting more than 70 department awards.

His sister wanted the public to know the man behind the badge.

“With family and friends, he’s a great dancer so that’s something people probably don’t know. He was an avid reader so you could talk to him for hours about everything, anything,” said Thea Moore.

Moore died last month, shortly after being diagnosed with the coronavirus. He was only 46 years old. His family says he contracted COVID on the job.

The Chicago Police Department decided to give him a funeral with honors and officers escorted Moore to his grave.

“We want to applaud his sacrifice to this city, this department and we want to grieve with this family and this tragic loss of Officer Moore,” said Chicago Police Supt. David Brown.

Officer Moore is the fourth CPD officer to die of COVID, while more than 1,500 have tested positive for the virus.

“We’re the last line of defense for protecting this community. Our courts have slowed to a crawl, our jails are not functioning at full capacity and yet our police department continues to be on the front lines protecting and serving this city,” Brown said.

Moore is survived by his father and two sisters, and as his sister mentioned, his pets.