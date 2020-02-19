CPD officers injured in crash in the Loop

Two Chicago police officers were injured in a vehicle crash Wednesday in the Loop.

Just after midnight officers in a marked squad car were headed to a call at the intersection of Roosevelt Road and State Street, when they crashed into a 2015 Lincoln Navigator in the 300 block of South State Street, Chicago police said.

Three people in the Navigator refused treatment at the scene, police said.

Two male officers were taken to the hospital in good condition with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

No citations were issued, police said.