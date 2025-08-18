Two men arrested after shots fired, CPD squad car struck near Chicago police station

The Brief Two men were arrested after allegedly firing shots at another vehicle late Sunday night in Chicago’s 25th District, striking both the victims’ car and an unoccupied police squad car. Officers located the suspects’ vehicle after it crashed into multiple parked cars on the 1500 block of North Pulaski, and the men fled on foot before being apprehended. No injuries were reported, and a firearm was recovered as detectives continue to investigate.



Two men were taken into custody late Sunday after police said they opened fire on another vehicle and struck a CPD patrol car.

What we know:

Around 11:30 p.m., two victims told police they were driving near Cicero Avenue and Addison Street when a silver vehicle pulled alongside them and one of its occupants pointed a gun. The victims sped off and stopped at the 25th District police station, where the suspects continued to follow them before firing shots, striking the victims’ vehicle and an unoccupied CPD squad car.

Officers nearby located the suspects’ vehicle, which crashed into multiple parked cars in the 1500 block of North Pulaski Road, police said.

The two men ran from the scene but were apprehended shortly after. A gun was recovered, no injuries were reported, and Area Five detectives are investigating with charges pending.

No further information was provided.