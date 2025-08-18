Two men arrested after shots fired, CPD squad car struck near Chicago police station
CHICAGO - Two men were taken into custody late Sunday after police said they opened fire on another vehicle and struck a CPD patrol car.
What we know:
Around 11:30 p.m., two victims told police they were driving near Cicero Avenue and Addison Street when a silver vehicle pulled alongside them and one of its occupants pointed a gun. The victims sped off and stopped at the 25th District police station, where the suspects continued to follow them before firing shots, striking the victims’ vehicle and an unoccupied CPD squad car.
Officers nearby located the suspects’ vehicle, which crashed into multiple parked cars in the 1500 block of North Pulaski Road, police said.
The two men ran from the scene but were apprehended shortly after. A gun was recovered, no injuries were reported, and Area Five detectives are investigating with charges pending.
No further information was provided.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.