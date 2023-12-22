Driver crashes into light pole in Chicago's Little Village leaving woman injured

A woman was hospitalized in critical condition following a car crash in Little Village Thursday night.

Police say a 20-year-old man was driving a Honda sedan northbound on Western Avenue when he swerved into oncoming traffic and struck a light pole.

The driver and three passengers refused EMS at the scene. While another passenger, a 19-year-old woman, was transported to Mt Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The Major Accidents unit is investigating. No additional information was available.