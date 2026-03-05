Inbound I-290 closed as semi dangles from expressway ramp

The Brief Inbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway were shut down early Thursday after a crash involving a truck near I-294. The vehicle was left hanging off a partially constructed ramp. All traffic was diverted at St. Charles Road as crews worked at the scene.



Traffic on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway was shut down early Thursday after a crash left a semi partially dangling off a ramp in west suburban Cook County.

What we know:

The inbound lanes of Interstate 290 were closed around 4:30 a.m. between St. Charles Road and the Tri-State Tollway after the crash.

The vehicle was left dangling off a partially constructed ramp following the incident. The truck was reportedly carrying about 41,000 pounds of granulated plastic.

All inbound traffic was diverted off the expressway at St. Charles Road. Electric Avenue was also closed underneath the Eisenhower as crews responded to the scene.

Motorists were advised to exit onto either eastbound or westbound St. Charles Road and work their way back to eastbound I-290.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. Authorities have not said whether anyone was injured.

Fox Chicago has a crew headed to the scene.