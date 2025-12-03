I-57 crash leaves three dead

The Brief Three people were killed in a crash on northbound I-57 early Wednesday near 119th Street. The cause of the crash remains unknown, and the victims have not yet been identified.



Three people died in a car crash on Interstate 57 on Wednesday morning in Chicago.

What we know:

The crash happened after midnight in the northbound lanes of I-57 near 119th Street, according to Total Traffic.

The inbound lanes of I-57 have been closed between 119th Street and 127th Street while the investigation is underway. Several cars were heavily damaged and at least two people were ejected from their vehicles.

What we don't know:

No information has been given on what led up to the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

As of Wednesday morning, none of the victims had been identified.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.