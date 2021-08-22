Crash involving FedEx semi trailer shuts down all northbound lanes on Veterans Memorial Tollway

A crash involving a FedEx semi trailer shut down all northbound lanes on the Veterans Memorial Tollway early Sunday morning.

About 4:20 a.m., Illinois State Police District 15 Troopers responded to a crash at Interstate 355 Northbound Milepost 27.9 North Avenue involving a FedEx semi trailer and a passenger car, State police said.

The driver of the FedEx truck was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the driver of the passenger car was also transported to the hospital with injuries, police said.

The passenger car may have been parked in the lane of travel at the time of the crash, according to a State police preliminary report.

As of 8:40 a.m., all northbound lanes of I-355 remain closed with traffic being diverted to Roosevelt Road, police said.