Crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive leaves car flipped on its side, man injured: Police

A car accident along DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lake View East left one man injured, and the car flipped on to its side, according to the Chicago Police Department.

According to police, a 28-year-old man was driving southbound in the 3600 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive in a white pick-up truck when he lost control of the car. The car then struck the guard rail in the road, flipping to its side.

The man sustained bruising to his body and was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in fair condition, police said.

The crash appears to be alcohol-related to Chicago police. The man was taken into custody and citations are pending.