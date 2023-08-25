Crash with semi on Bishop Ford Expressway leaves state trooper injured

An Illinois State Trooper was injured in a crash with a semi Friday morning on the Bishop Ford Expressway.

The trooper was driving in the left southbound lane of I-94 around 4:11 a.m. when a vehicle swerved in front of it near the 115th Street exit, according to Illinois State Police.

The squad car braked abruptly to avoid hitting the other car, lost control and slid off the roadway into a guardrail, police said. The squad car then swerved right and struck a semi.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The trooper was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The semi driver was not injured in the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.