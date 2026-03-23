3 found dead in suburban Chicago home, homicide investigation underway

The Brief Three family members were found dead inside a home in Crete Township early Monday. Authorities say the case appears domestic-related, and a person of interest is in custody. Officials say there is no threat to the public as the investigation continues.



A person of interest is in custody after three people were found dead inside a home Monday morning in south suburban Crete Township.

What we know:

Will County Sheriff's deputies were called to check on a residence around 2 a.m. in the 3400 block of Norway Trail for a welfare check.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies found the bodies of two men and one woman. Officials said the incident appears to be domestic-related.

Police said the victims were a 32-year-old man, and his parents, a 55-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman. They all resided in the home.

A person of interest, a 30-year-old woman, was later found in Indiana and taken into custody, police said. Charges are pending.

The Will County Sheriff's Office said there is no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet identified the victims. The Will County Coroner's Office is expected to conduct autopsies of the victims.

No details have been given about the circumstances of the deaths.

What you can do:

If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, call the Groundworks Domestic Violence Hotline at 815-729-1228, the Illinois Domestic Violence Helpline at 877-863-6338, or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-787-7233, or online at thehotline.org.