Crews battle fire at apartment building on Chicago's North Side; 2 injured

The Brief A fire broke out early Monday at an apartment building in West Rogers Park. Two people were taken to the hospital in serious condition. Firefighters battled the blaze amid extreme cold as the cause remains under investigation.



Two people were hospitalized after a fire broke out at an apartment building early Monday in Chicago's West Rogers Park neighborhood.

What we know:

The fire started around 1 a.m. on the first-floor of a three-story building at 2339 W. Touhy Ave., according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Two people were taken to a local hospital in serious condition. No details were given about their injuries.

Crews at the scene said they were not just fighting the fire but also the extreme cold.

What they're saying:

"The challenge is the temperature right off the bat and obviously, if you look at the building, the access. You got a couple little corridors down each side of the building, front and back. It's not like you have a driveway you can walk up or a parking lot," said John Gies, CFD assistant deputy fire commissioner.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. Officials have not said how many residents were displaced by the blaze.