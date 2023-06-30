State police launch new website with public access to Illinois crime statistics

The Illinois State Police (ISP) is officially launching a new public website to view crime statistics statewide.

The Crime in Illinois Online website will become live on Saturday, July 1. It is part of the Illinois Uniform Crime Reporting (I-UCR) Program which aims to provide reliable information for use in law enforcement.

"The new Crime in Illinois Online website helps meet the growing demand for crime data and transparency," said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. " Legislators, media, academia and the public can use this data to drive public safety priorities and decisions as crime fluctuates from year-to-year in communities across Illinois."

The new website includes data on crime rates per county, the type of offenses, trends, and more. It is interactive and contains pinpoint crime mapping, data tables, FAQs, agency compliance tracking, and the ability to download crime reports.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Previous years’ Crime in Illinois Annual Uniform Crime Reports will still be available and future reports will be presented in the same format.

Crime in Illinois Online will be continuously updated as the data reported by law enforcement becomes available in the Illinois NIBRS Repository.