Crowd gathers to honor Palestinian lives lost in conflict and Plainfield boy's tragic death

Crowds gathered on Chicago's West Side to honor Palestinian lives lost as war rages on in Gaza and Israel.

At the prayer vigil that was held on the UIC campus Thursday afternoon, community members remembered the life of a six-year-old boy from Plainfield who was murdered in an alleged hate crime.

Students for Justice in Palestine hosted the event and the quad filled with supporters who listened to what happened to Wadea Al-Fayoumi in Plainfield.

The speakers and crowd were emotional.

They mentioned specific stories from people and families who are struggling in Palestine and the Gaza Strip.

They also read the names of people who have passed away as a result of the war and laid candles in the shape of Palestine in their honor.

A spokesperson told FOX 32 how the UIC Prayer Vigil will make an impact amid other Palestinian events going on around the city. The organizer says the Students for Justice in Palestine group has stepped up during this time.

They plan to continue to host events to raise awareness and stop misinformation among students.