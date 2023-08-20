Crystal Lake barn fire fills sky with black smoke

A barn went up in flames on Sunday in north suburban Crystal Lake.

The fire broke out after noon near the intersection of Huntley and Ackman roads, officials said.

No word on what started the fire or if there are any injuries.

Deb OConnor took a photo from the distance of black smoke filling the sky.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Barn fire in Crystal Lake | Deb OConnor

"Just drove by, heavy smoke and large flames on the property. Stay safe everyone!" she posted on social media.

No further information was immediately available.