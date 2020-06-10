Crystal Lake man gets 12 years for sex assault, child porn

article

A man is facing prison time after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography and criminal sexual assault.

Anthony Franklin of Crystal Lake, 38, pleaded guilty to the felony charges Tuesday in exchange for a 12-year sentence, the McHenry County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.

Authorities began investigating Franklin in December 2017 after receiving a tip, prosecutors said. A search of his home turned up images of child pornography.

In addition to the prison sentence, Franklin must register as a sex offender for life, the state’s attorney’s office said.