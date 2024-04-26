Foxtrot workers protest following company's abrupt closure, demand back pay

Some Foxtrot workers took to the streets Friday for a rally in the wake of the company's abrupt closure.

They're asking for 60 days' pay after the sudden mass layoffs.

The workers said Foxtrot likely violated state and federal law by giving only two hours notice before closure.

They cited the Illinois "WARN" Act, which requires employers with 75 or more employees to give workers 60 days notice of a closing or mass layoff.

"The company needs to comply with the law. It's our understanding that the company should have given us 60 days notice prior to thinking about any mass layoff or closure. They didn't do that and so here we are. No preparation, no prospects, no income," said organizer, Jose Uribe.

The rally was held in conjunction with the workers' rights organization, Arise-Chicago.

The workers at the rally worked in the company's commissary – in food preparation roles.