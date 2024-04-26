Chicago man charged with sexual abuse in Lake View attacks minutes apart

A Chicago man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a woman and trying to sexually abuse another within minutes of each other in Lake View on Monday.

In one case, the victim fought off the attacker – now identified by police as 28-year-old Jeremy Mack. In the other incident, it was neighbors who came to the victim's rescue.

"All the windows and doors were closed, and we still heard piercing screams, and it was continuous," said Lori David, who lives in Lake View. "[A neighbor] saw him grab her, so she said she started screaming too, and ran out with her dogs."

The first incident happened around 9 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of West Brompton Avenue. Police said a 25-year-old woman was walking eastbound when Mack grabbed her from behind, said he had a gun, and told the victim not to turn around.

"She had gone to the grocery store, and she thought he wanted her groceries. She tried to give that to him, and he grabbed her," said David.

Mack allegedly sexually abused the victim, who then started screaming, prompting nearby residents to intervene.

"We looked out and saw a crowd forming so we ran out," said David. "There was a woman sitting on the sidewalk sobbing."

Mack fled on foot, according to police, and witnesses said they saw him jump over a nearby brick wall.

David said community members called 911 and waited with the victim for police to respond.

"Even in a really tragic situation, it was encouraging to see so many people come out, so many people sitting with her, people circling the block," said David.

Then, 10 minutes later, in the 800 block of West Buckingham Place, a 23-year-old woman was walking eastbound when she heard someone walking quickly behind her.

Police said the victim was tackled to the ground. Mack then got on top of her and made inappropriate sexual comments before she fought him off, police said.

Some neighbors told FOX 32 Chicago the incidents add to their growing frustrations.

"Within the past couple months, I feel like there’s been a pretty big uptick in crime," said Peter McHugh, who lives nearby. "Streets that you would expect to be more protected. Halsted, people are getting mugged on Halsted. It’s a little ridiculous if you ask me."

He added: "Just as a community, I think we all just need to step up, be a little more vigilant, protect each other, ‘see something, say something’ sort of thing."

Mack was taken into custody on Thursday morning. He is facing four felony charges and one misdemeanor, and was set to appear in court on Friday.