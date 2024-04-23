Lake View crime: 2 women report attempted sexual assaults minutes apart

Chicago police are searching for suspects after two women were almost sexually assaulted in Lake View Monday night.

The first incident happened around 9 p.m. in the 700 block of West Brompton Avenue.

Police say a 25-year-old woman was walking eastbound when a male offender grabbed her from behind, told her he had a gun, and told her not to turn around.

The offender attempted to sexually assault the victim, who then screamed, prompting a nearby resident to intervene. Police say the offender then fled on foot.

Just 10 minutes later, in the 800 block of West Buckingham Place, a 23-year-old woman was walking eastbound when she heard someone walking quickly behind her.

The victim was grabbed and taken to the ground. The offender got on top of her and said sexually explicit things. Police say the victim was able to fight off the offender.

Police are looking for a man in his 20s, approximately 5-foot-7, and heavyset. He had a buzzed haircut or was bald. The offender wore white clothing.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Chicago police at 312-744-8261.