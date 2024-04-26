NFL Draft: Hinsdale native Kiran Amegadjie is ready to be called upon

The second night of the NFL Draft is underway and it could be life-changing for a prospect with local ties.

He grew up in Hinsdale, went to Yale and is expected to be the first FCS player drafted on day 2.

The party will officially kick off around 5 p.m. at the Salt Creek Club and there will be a lot of love and support for the hometown kid.

Kiran Amegadjie is 22 years old at 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds. He's expected to be picked in round 2 or maybe round 3 during the NFL Draft.

The offensive tackle will be surrounded by lots of family, friends, coaches.

His family has roots in Cameroon and we've learned the "king of their village" in Cameroon may also make an appearance at the party.

"I mean, I grew up a Bears fan but I think probably is going to change a lot in the next couple hours. So, you know, I don't really have a gut feeling or anywhere that they necessarily want to be. I think I'm excited for whatever opportunity I get, as a lot of great organizations, a lot of great teams. I'd be, just be lucky to be picked by anybody," said Amegadjie.

We don't know when he will be drafted but his agent said there's a 90% chance it happens Friday night.