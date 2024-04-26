Chicago Bears select Yale product and Hinsdale native Kiran Amegadjie in third round of 2024 NFL Draft

In the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears chose to protect their new quarterback.

The Bears selected offensive lineman, Yale product and Hinsdale native Kiran Amegadjie with the No. 75 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Amegadjie was a First-team FCS All-American in his 2023 season with the Bulldogs.

Amegadjie is also a local guy. He's a Hinsdale Central High School alum.

The Bears have selected a versatile lineman. In his time at Yale, Amegadjie played left tackle and right guard.

During the 2022 season, Amegadjie played every game at left tackle and was named first-team All-Ivy League.

On Thursday, the Bears were one of the biggest winners in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

They got their franchise quarterback of the future in Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall and a future No. 1 option for Williams to throw to in Rome Odunze. It was one of the best nights ever for the franchise, which was just off the heels of the Bears announcing a new $3.2 billion lakefront stadium.

The Bears have one more pick in the 2024 NFL Draft: No. 122, which the Bears acquired last draft cycle when they traded down from No. 9 overall to No. 10 overall with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Bears could trade down and acquire more picks, but Poles has been open about being content with just four selections.

Time will tell.