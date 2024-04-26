Chicago weather: Temperatures soar near 80 this weekend, but several storms expected

Light to moderate rain moved through Chicagoland on Friday afternoon, with expectations that it would eventually taper off from west to east.

Gusty winds were anticipated on the back edge of this rain system.

Scattered showers and storms were likely to persist into the evening, with a possibility of a few storms carrying small hail and gusty winds. The western third of Chicagoland, including southwest McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, west Will, and west Kankakee counties, faces the highest chance of isolated strong or severe storms tonight, as per the Storm Prediction Center's Marginal Risk designation for severe weather.

This rainfall marks the onset of several rounds of showers and storms expected over the weekend and early next week. Saturday is expected to be mostly dry with partly sunny skies, as temperatures climb near 80 degrees. However, there is a potential for storms to develop in the afternoon, with a more significant chance anticipated Saturday night into early Sunday. Some of these storms may bring damaging wind gusts and hail.

The warmth persists into Sunday, accompanied by another potential wave of storms, particularly in the evening hours.

Rain chances are forecast to linger into Monday, with temperatures in the mid-70s, before finally drying out on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.