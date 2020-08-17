Crystal Lake police seek suspected jewelry thieves

article

Police are looking for three people suspected of burglarizing a jewlery store last week in west suburban Crystal Lake.

Officers responded to a burglar alarm about 3:56 a.m. August 13 at Dalzell Jewelry, 41 North Williams Street, Crystal Lake police said.

Several display cases were smashed with jewelry removed, police said. The value of the stolen items is unknown.

Surveillance video shows three suspects, police said. One is a man 20 to 28-years-old standing 5-foot-8. He’s about 180 pounds and was wearing black pants and a dark blue hoodie. The second and third suspects are males about 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 with thin builds.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call police at 815-356-3620 or Crime Stoppers at 800-762-STOP (7867).