Teenage boy charged with robbing 3 victims on CTA Blue Line

A 17-year-old boy was charged in two separate robberies on the CTA Blue Line last month.

The offender was arrested on Thursday when he was identified as one of the offenders who robbed a 27-year-old man and 28-year-old woman on Nov. 26.

He was also accused of robbing a 23-year-old woman on Nov. 25. Each incident happened on a CTA train in the 500 block of South Kedzie Avenue.

Police say the offender was charged with one felony count of aggravated robbery and two felony counts of robbery armed with a dangerous weapon.

No additional information is available at this time.