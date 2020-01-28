CTA Blue Line service resumes after person on tracks halts trains between Damen and Racine

article

CTA Blue Line service resumed after an “unauthorized person on the tracks” halted trains between Damen and Racine during the evening rush Tuesday.

Service was suspended about 5:24 p.m., CTA said.

Trains began moving with delays less than a half hour later, CTA said.

A man had fallen onto the tracks from what appeared to be a “medical emergency,” according to the Chicago Fire Department. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in “serious but stable condition.”

The man wasn’t electrocuted, and he wasn’t hit by a train, fire said.