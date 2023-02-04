CTA Blue Line trains partially suspended due to police activity

Blue Line trains stopped running between the Forest Park and Pulaski Stations Saturday morning.

The CTA says the service disruption began around 4:50 a.m. and it's due to police activity.

Trains are operating only between O'Hare and Pulaski at this time.

Shuttle buses are available between Forest Park and Pulaski to provide connecting service.

Expect delays and allow extra travel time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.