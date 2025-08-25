CTA Brown Line trains stopped due to track conditions

Service on the CTA Brown Line was shut down during rush hour Monday morning due to track conditions on Chicago's North Side.

What we know:

CTA officials said around 7:45 a.m. that no trains were running between the Kimball and Southport stations due to poor track conditions.

Shuttle buses are being provided between Kimball and Southport.

Trains are still in service between the Belmont and Clark/Lake stations.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear what was impacting the Brown Line track conditions.

What you can do:

The CTA is advising riders to allow extra time for travel and consider taking alternative routes such as buses.

For real-time updates, head over to the CTA's website.