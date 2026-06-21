Chicago crime: Man beaten by 3 robbers on CTA bus on South Side, police say

A man was beaten as he tried to fend off three robbers on a CTA bus on the South Side late Saturday night.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene in the 5700 block of S. Ashland Avenue in Englewood around 11:22 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

The 54-year-old man was on the bus when he was approached by three male offenders, police said.

The offenders demanded the victim’s property and took items from him. The man tried to defend himself, reached into his bag and pulled out a sharp object.

Police said a struggle ensued, and the offenders beat the victim. They got off the bus and were arrested a short distance away by police.

The victim was treated by paramedics and taken to St. Bernard Hospital with a cut to his hand. He was listed in good condition.

Two offenders had minor injuries. They were treated on scene by paramedics.

Charges are pending.

Area detectives are investigating the incident.