CTA bus crashes into Rogers Park building; 1 injured

A person was injured after a CTA bus crashed into a building Monday in Rogers Park on the North Side.

The bus was southbound on Clark Street about 10:06 a.m. when it made a right turn and slammed into a building in the 7400 block of North Rogers Avenue, Chicago police and the CTA said.

The bus driver was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in an unknown condition, police said.

The bus wasn’t carrying any passengers at the time of the crash, a CTA spokesperson said.