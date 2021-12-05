CTA bus driver, 49, attacked on the job: Police

The Chicago Police department is investigating a battery incident involving a CTA bus driver.

According to police, a 49-year-old CTA bus driver was driving in the Loop around 9 p.m. when he heard a loud noise. The driver stopped the bus to inspect it.

While he was doing this, police say an unidentified man and woman began to push the driver. The two then punched the driver multiple times before fleeing, according to police.

The driver sustained bruises on his body and face, and was transported to Northwestern in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody at this time.