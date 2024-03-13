Man waving knife shot and killed on CTA bus

A man who was waving a knife was fatally shot on a CTA bus Tuesday night in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood.

A witness told police the 53-year-old was waving a knife on the bus when someone pulled out a gun and shot him several times around 11 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Division Street, according to CPD. The gunman ran off the bus.

The 53-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.