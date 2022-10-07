CTA crime: Woman punched in the mouth while riding Brown Line train

A woman was punched in the mouth while sitting on the CTA Brown Line train Thursday morning.

At about 8:30 a.m., a 24-year-old woman was riding a Brown Line train in the 2400 block of North Sheffield when an unknown offender punched her in the mouth, police said.

The woman exited the train at Fullerton and Sheffield, and called 911.

She was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.