The dogs are officially out on the CTA.

The first deployment of K-9 security teams was at the 95th Street and Dan Ryan station on Friday.

There have been several violent incidents around the station in recent weeks.

Transit officials say by October, there will be 50 canine teams patrolling the system citywide.

This is in addition to the 300 unarmed guards currently on patrol.