Cook County man charged in fatal shooting outside Bridgeview apartment complex

A Cook County man was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Bridgeview early Wednesday morning.

Anthony Calderon, 20, of Bedford Park was accused of shooting a man who was walking to his car outside his apartment complex in the 7300 Block of 79th Street.

The victim was identified as 39-year-old Arturo Cantu. He was shot twice as he left his apartment around 5 a.m. on his way to work.

Cantu had remote-started his car. He was walking to the vehicle when Calderon allegedly confronted him.

Anthony Calderon

Police responded to the scene and found Cantu's body on the side of his apartment building. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Calderon was arrested and charged with first-degree murder Friday night. The Bridgeview Police were able to secure video from nearby businesses to help identify and lead them to Calderon.

Bridgeview Police Chief Ricardo Mancha said that the shooting was an isolated incident and that police are investigating the reason for the assault and killing.