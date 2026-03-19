Chicago weather: Lovely warm weekend around the corner

The Brief Chicago stays mostly sunny and mild today with highs in the 50s and 60s. The weekend remains unseasonably warm with highs in the 60s and a slight chance of rain Sunday. Cooler air returns early next week before temperatures rebound by midweek.



Chicago will be mostly sunny and mild today with highs in the 50s and 60s. Tonight will be quiet with lows hovering in the 40s.

What's next:

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s. This weekend, we carry the heat with us! Our normal high this time of year is in the upper 40s, but this weekend will be in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and quiet. There is a small chance for rain early Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies into the afternoon.

Cooler air is back to start next week. Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s. We are looking at mid 50s and mostly cloudy skies Wednesday.