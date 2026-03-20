Chicago weather: Warm weekend ahead, then temps dip early week

Milder-than-normal temperatures are expected across the Chicago area this weekend, with highs reaching around 70 degrees Saturday.

Saturday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine, with slightly cooler conditions near the lakeshore. Temperatures are expected to dip to about 59 degrees Sunday, with a 20% chance of scattered showers.

Despite the cooldown, Sunday’s high remains above the typical late-March average in the upper 40s. Monday is going to be cooler, with highs near 45 degrees and a return of sunshine.

Temperatures are then expected to rebound into the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday under mostly dry conditions. Another chance of rain arrives Thursday, with highs near 64 degrees before a cold front pushes temperatures back into the upper 40s.