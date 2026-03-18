Fundraisers popping up for fallen Chicago firefighter Michael Altman

The Brief The nonprofit 'The Yard Foundation' has already raised more than $400,000 for the family of Michael Altman. Barstool Sports is now selling t-shirts, sweatshirts honoring Altman, with all of the proceeds going to the Chicago firefighter's family. As of Wednesday night, Barstool has raised more than $50,000 for the family.



One day after Chicago firefighter Michael Altman died in the line of duty, nonprofit organizations

and a multimedia company are raising money for his family.

What we know:

The Yard Foundation, a nonprofit organization that started in Chicago, helps firefighters and their families during a time of need.

They started crowdfunding for the Altman family and as of Wednesday night, raised more than $400,000. The new goal is $500,000.

On its website, it reads:

"In addition to being a dedicated firefighter, Mike was a loving husband and father with a young child at home and another baby on the way. The road ahead will be long, difficult, and incredibly costly for his family. As they navigate this devastating loss, let’s come together to support them not only financially, but offer them love for as long as they need it."

The backstory:

Altman died after he was injured while responding to a fire at a four-story apartment building late Monday morning in the 1700 block of West North Shore Avenue.

Previous reports from FOX Chicago say Altman fell through the first floor into the basement while crews were battling the fire. Nearby firefighters rescued him and pulled him from the building.

Altman was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died Tuesday morning. He was assigned to Truck 47 in the Edgewater neighborhood.

Fox Chicago spoke to two people who grew up with Altman, and wanted to help in any way they could. Both of them are from the Northwest Side of Chicago and are both employed by Barstool Sports.

"We both worked at Firewater Saloon in Edison Park," said Danny Conrad.

Before Conrad became an on-air personality at Barstool, he worked as a barback off and on with Altman for about four years. When they were in their 20s, he said they both dreamed about going into something professionally other than the service industry.

"Whether we were cleaning up puke together or just stocking beers, we'd always be like, man, we need to find a new job," said Conrad.

"He would joke, don't forget me, if you ever make it to Barstool. I would joke back saying, Mike, it's hard enough to remember you as is. Then I was usually hit with a punch (jokingly) right after that."

About two years ago, Altman became a Chicago firefighter, a fourth generation Chicago firefighter fulfilling his dream. Conrad also fulfilled his dream, joining Barstool in November 2019. Conrad said late Monday night, he got a text message from someone, asking if he and Barstool could help fundraise for a Chicago firefighter's family. He said yes. Hours later, he found out it was his friend.

"It just hit me like a wrecking ball," said Conrad. "I was shocked, I really couldn't believe it. Then we kicked it into high gear."

Barstool created a fundraiser, where all the proceeds from t-shirts and sweatshirt sales benefit the Altman Family. The words "Mickey Altman Truck 47" appear on the front and the words "Chicago's Bravest" appear on the back.

"We've raised a little over $50,000 at this point," said Eddie Farrer, who many know as 'Barstool Eddie.'

Farrer also grew up with Altman on the Northwest side of Chicago and remembers Altman from their days at Hiawatha Park.

"Just a great guy, good softball player, fun to be around, and just a typical Chicago kid," said Farrer.

Fox Chicago asked Farrer why Barstool decided to get involved with the fundraising efforts.

"It's kind of a longstanding thing here at Barstool, we really appreciate our first responders," said Farrer. "When something horrible like this happens, we want to show that we can do just the smallest bit to kind of support them. So when we heard the news, it was kind of a no-brainer. We want to help and we want to support them and show them that the city's behind them."

If you ask Conrad, it's a small price to pay to say thank you to someone who encouraged him to go after his dream.

"There's a special type of bond with that one co-worker, at that dead end job you have, who is just there to, who helps to make it a little better each time you go in," said Conrad. "I also think there's a special spot in Heaven for those same types of people."

What's next:

Funeral arrangements for 32-year-old Michael Altman are as follows:

Visitation

Held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 26 at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, located at 7740 S. Western Avenue in Chicago.

Funeral

Held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 27 at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, located at 7740 S. Western Avenue in Chicago.