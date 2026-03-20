Chicago man charged with murder in death of firefighter Michael Altman

The Brief A Chicago man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of firefighter Michael Altman. Police say the fire was intentionally set at a Rogers Park apartment building. Altman died after reportedly falling through the floor while battling the blaze.



A Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fire that led to the death of firefighter Michael Altman.

Sheaves Slate, 27, is charged with four felonies, including first-degree murder, aggravated arson and residential arson.

Sheaves Slate | CPD

The backstory:

Police said Slate was identified as the person responsible for setting the fire Monday at a four-story apartment building in the 1700 block of West North Shore Avenue in Rogers Park.

Altman, 32, was injured after responding to the blaze. He reportedly fell through the first floor into the basement as crews worked inside the building. Other firefighters pulled him out.

Altman was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died Tuesday morning. He was assigned to Truck 47 in Edgewater.

Slate was arrested Wednesday in the 800 block of West Irving Park Road.

What they're saying:

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling called Altman’s death "a profound loss" for the city and expressed condolences to his family and the fire department.

"On behalf of the Chicago Police Department, our deepest condolences are with the family of Firefighter/EMT Michael Altman and the entire Chicago Fire Department. The loss of Firefighter Altman, who was a hero until the very end, is a profound loss for those who knew him and our entire city.

"Thank you to every firefighter, police officer and detective who responded to the fire and worked to bring a swift resolution in this investigation. We also want to thank our partners at the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office and the ATF Chicago Field Division for their partnership in this case.

"Although we are proud of the tremendous work done to hold this offender accountable, we ask that the focus not be on who is responsible for Firefighter Altman’s death, but rather on his heroic life and his loved ones who will live with this grief forever.

"We will stand alongside our brothers and sisters at CFD as they carry on the legacy of a beloved father, husband, son and brother."

What's next:

Slate is due in court for a detention hearing on Saturday.

Funeral arrangements for Altman will be held next week.

Visitation: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 26 at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, 7740 S. Western Ave.

Funeral: 10 a.m. Friday, March 27 at the same location

The video at the top of this story is dated.