CTA employee injured in struggle with man on station platform, police say

A 59-year-old CTA employee was injured Saturday night in a struggle with a man on a station platform.

Around 8 p.m., police say the CTA employee became involved in a physical altercation with a man in the 200 block of S. State St.

During the struggle, the employee fell down the escalator and sustained a laceration to the right arm and a minor contusion to the head.

The offender fled the scene, but was later taken into custody in the 0-100 block of N. Dearborn.

No further information was immediately available.