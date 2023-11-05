CTA employee injured in struggle with man on station platform, police say
CHICAGO - A 59-year-old CTA employee was injured Saturday night in a struggle with a man on a station platform.
Around 8 p.m., police say the CTA employee became involved in a physical altercation with a man in the 200 block of S. State St.
During the struggle, the employee fell down the escalator and sustained a laceration to the right arm and a minor contusion to the head.
The offender fled the scene, but was later taken into custody in the 0-100 block of N. Dearborn.
No further information was immediately available.