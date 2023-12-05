CTA teams up with Google to introduce innovative Chatbot for riders

Expand / Collapse search

CHICAGO - The Chicago Transit Authority is set to revolutionize rider communication by collaborating with Google to develop a new chatbot.

This cutting-edge tool aims to provide commuters with a streamlined method to report issues, offer feedback to the CTA, and get prompt responses to their questions or concerns.

The forthcoming chatbot is designed to be user-friendly and accessible, supporting five languages, including English, Spanish, and Polish. This multilingual approach is expected to enhance the overall rider experience, making crucial information more accessible to a diverse range of passengers.

Anticipated for launch in 2024, the chatbot will complement the existing resources offered by the CTA.