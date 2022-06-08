CTA, Metra, Pace announce partnership amid soaring gas prices

Locally, gas prices shot up 8 cents overnight. The state average now sits at $5.53 cents for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.

In Chicago, the average is $6.03 — exactly a dollar more that drivers were paying just a month ago.

Meanwhile, commuters will soon have more flexibility in changing between the CTA, Metra and Pace, as officials announced a new "Regional Connect Pass" on Wednesday.

It will allow riders unlimited rides on all three systems.

The pass will be sold to holders of unlimited Metra passes as a $30 add-on, meaning unlimited rides will cost you $130 a month.

It goes on sale June 20.