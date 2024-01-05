CTA platform stabbing: 1 in custody after fight at Green Line station

A man is in custody after allegedly stabbing a CTA rider during a fight Thursday on a Green Line platform.

A 44-year-old man got into a fight with another man around 11:22 p.m. on the train platform at the Central station, according to police. The second man pulled out a knife and started stabbing the 44-year-old several times before falling onto the tracks.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital while the stabbing suspect as taken to West Suburban Hospital. They were both listed in fair condition.

The stabbing suspect was later taken into custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.