CTA lines halted after tracks lose power near Merchandise Mart

A CTA Brown Line train was evacuated on Tuesday after tracks loss power near Merchandise Mart.

Chicago firefighters helped lead hundreds of passengers off the train, which was stuck near Wells and Wacker.

Multiple CTA lines were affected by the power outage.

Brown lines were only operating between Kimball and Armitage.

In addition, Purple Line Express service was suspended between Howard and the Loop. Purple Line trains were only operating between Linden and Howard.

The CTA said to consider alternative service, such as taking the Red Line or lakefront express buses.

Shuttle buses were made available to provide connecting service between Armitage and Clark/Lake.

The CTA does not have a timeframe for when the issue will be fixed.

CTA riders can expect lengthy delays Tuesday evening on the Purple and Brown lines, the transit authority said.

"We are working to restore service as quickly as possible. Allow extra travel time," the CTA said.