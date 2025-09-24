Chicago crime: Suspect wanted in hammer attack on CTA Red Line, police say

The Brief Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly attacked a man with a hammer on a CTA Red Line train last week. CPD gave a description and have a surveillance image of the alleged attacker.



Police are looking for a suspect who attacked a man with a hammer before taking his belongings on a CTA Red Line train last week.

The incident happened around 7:20 a.m. on Sept. 19 in the 0-100 block of W. 69th Street, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

The suspect allegedly approached a 30-year-old man while riding on a Red Line train.

The two individuals got into an argument, and the suspect produced a hammer and hit the victim before taking the belongings.

Police described the suspect as a Black male between 20 and 30 years old, standing between 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-4, with a slim build and thin facial hair. He was last seen wearing a red Cubs hat and a blue jacket, a White Sox jersey, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Police also released a surveillance image of the suspect:

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD #JJ420128.