Girl charged with robbing man at gunpoint on CTA Red Line platform

A 16-year-old girl has been charged in connection to an armed robbery on a CTA platform in the Loop last month.

Police say the suspect was arrested on Friday for allegedly robbing a 21-year-old man at gunpoint on April 30.

The incident occurred in the 200 block of South Dearborn Street on the Jackson Red Line platform.

The teenager will face one felony count od robbery with a firearm.

No additional information is available at this time.