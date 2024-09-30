19-year-old woman robbed at gunpoint on CTA Red Line; photos released of suspects

article

Chicago police have released photos of suspects wanted in connection with the robbery of a 19-year-old woman at a Red Line station over the weekend.

The incident occurred around 9:38 p.m. on Saturday at the 69th Street Station, where the woman was approached by several men on the mezzanine. According to police, the suspects displayed a handgun and forcibly took the woman's belongings.

The suspects are described as Black males, approximately 18 years old.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit Section at (312) 745-4447.