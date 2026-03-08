CTA Red Line station shooting leaves 2 seriously hurt, police say

The Brief An argument and shooting at a CTA Red Line station left two people seriously hurt early Sunday morning. Police said they took three male offenders into custody. Charges are pending.



An argument and a shooting at a CTA Red Line station on Chicago’s South Side left two people seriously hurt early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the shooting in the 10-100 block of W. 79th Street in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood a little before 1 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said a verbal argument turned into a physical altercation between several individuals.

During that altercation, a 21-year-old man was shot in the chest and a 23-year-old man was shot in the buttocks.

Both victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Officers found three male offenders and took them into custody. They also found two guns at the scene.

Charges are pending.