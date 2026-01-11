Expand / Collapse search

CTA Red Line argument leads to stabbing, police say

By Alex Ortiz
Published  January 11, 2026 7:01am CST
The Brief

    • A 34-year-old man was stabbed on a CTA Red Line train overnight during an argument.
    • He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
    • The offender got away and no one is in custody.

CHICAGO - An argument on a CTA Red Line train led to a man being stabbed on Chicago’s South Side early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Police responded a little before 3 a.m. to the 0-100 block of W. 69th Street, according to the Chicago Police Department.

A 34-year-old man was on the train when he was involved in a verbal altercation with an unknown offender who had stabbed him in the chest with a sharp object, police said.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, initially reported in serious condition.

No offenders are in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

