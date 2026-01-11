CTA Red Line argument leads to stabbing, police say

The Brief A 34-year-old man was stabbed on a CTA Red Line train overnight during an argument. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition. The offender got away and no one is in custody.



An argument on a CTA Red Line train led to a man being stabbed on Chicago’s South Side early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Police responded a little before 3 a.m. to the 0-100 block of W. 69th Street, according to the Chicago Police Department.

A 34-year-old man was on the train when he was involved in a verbal altercation with an unknown offender who had stabbed him in the chest with a sharp object, police said.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, initially reported in serious condition.

No offenders are in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.