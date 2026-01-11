CTA Red Line argument leads to stabbing, police say
CHICAGO - An argument on a CTA Red Line train led to a man being stabbed on Chicago’s South Side early Sunday morning.
What we know:
Police responded a little before 3 a.m. to the 0-100 block of W. 69th Street, according to the Chicago Police Department.
A 34-year-old man was on the train when he was involved in a verbal altercation with an unknown offender who had stabbed him in the chest with a sharp object, police said.
The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, initially reported in serious condition.
No offenders are in custody.
Area detectives are investigating.