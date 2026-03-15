CTA Red Line trains affected by flooding due to storms

Due to the heavy thunderstorms and flooding in Chicago, CTA Red Line trains will not stop at North/Clybourn.

What we know:

According to the Chicago Transportation Authority, Red Line trains are still running but will not stop at North/Clybourn station due to flooding.

Shuttle buses will provide services from Fullerton to Clark/Division in both directions.

RELATED: Chicago weather: Strong to severe storms today followed by accumulating snow overnight and Monday

Officials recommend finding alternative routes at this time. They suggest using bus routes:

#8 Halsted

#72 North