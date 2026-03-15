CTA Red Line trains affected by flooding due to storms
CHICAGO - Due to the heavy thunderstorms and flooding in Chicago, CTA Red Line trains will not stop at North/Clybourn.
What we know:
According to the Chicago Transportation Authority, Red Line trains are still running but will not stop at North/Clybourn station due to flooding.
Shuttle buses will provide services from Fullerton to Clark/Division in both directions.
RELATED: Chicago weather: Strong to severe storms today followed by accumulating snow overnight and Monday
Officials recommend finding alternative routes at this time. They suggest using bus routes:
#8 Halsted
#72 North
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Transportation Authority.