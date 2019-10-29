CTA Red, Purple and Yellow Lines resume service after person struck by train on North Side

CTA train service was temporarily halted Tuesday in Rogers Park on the North Side after a woman was struck by a train, authorities said.

A person was struck by a Purple Line train near Loyola station about 7:35 p.m., according to preliminary information from a CTA spokeswoman.

Chicago police and fire were called to the 1300 block of West North Shore Avenue, authorities said. The woman, 21, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Red Line trains were stopped just before 8 p.m. at the Loyola station, the CTA said in an alert. Purple Line service was suspended between Howard and South Boulevard and Yellow Line service was suspended.

Trains resumed service with delays just before 9:15 p.m., CTA said. Northbound Red Line trains are bypassing Loyola station, and southbound trains will run express between the Howard and Wilson stations, CTA said.

Area North detectives are investigating.